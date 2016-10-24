BRIEF-Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization transaction

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive deleveraging and recapitalization transaction
* Co says support agreement with lenders holding about $164 million in secured debt and bondholders holding more than $628 million in unsecured debt
* Co announces launch of solicitation of votes for prepackaged plan
* Basic Energy says has support of 100% of secured term loan lenders, holders of over 80% of outstanding 2019 notes and 2022 notes for transaction
* Basic Energy says in active talks with potential lenders to find replacement for prepetition $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility
* Agreement will provide company with $125 million of additional liquidity
* Basic Energy says under terms of RSA, co and certain of subsidiaries must file chapter 11 cases to implement plan on or before october 25, 2016
* Basic Energy says upon effectuation, financial restructuring to cancel over $800 million of principal, accrued interest in outstanding unsecured notes
* Agreement will give co's existing shareholders a recovery of 0.5% of reorganized basic's equity on effective date
* Basic Energy says in exchange for cancellation of interest on unsecured notes, holders of unsecured notes to get 99.5% of reorganized co's equity
* Basic Energy says company expects to exit chapter 11 before end of 2016
* Co says in further support of restructuring, co's secured term lenders, certain noteholders committed to provide up to $90 million liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.