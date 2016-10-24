版本:
BRIEF-Acco Brands Q3 adjusted EPS $0.29

Oct 24 Acco Brands Corp :

* Acco Brands Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $431.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Acco Brands Corp - raises full-year guidance

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.86

* Qtrly comparable sales declined 3 pct

* Acco Brands Corp - company continues to expect 2016 sales to increase low single-digits

* Sees free cash flow of approximately $145 million in 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net income increased 3 pct to $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

