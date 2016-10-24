版本:
BRIEF-Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements

Oct 24 Arcus Development Group Inc

* Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements; Goldcorp Inc to acquire 19.9%

* Arcus Development says flow-through unit offering will consist of 12.6 million units, non-flow-through unit offering will consist of 1.8 million units

* Arcus says FT units will be sold at a price of $0.10 per unit, and NFT units will be sold at a price of $0.077 per unit

* Arcus says proceeds from sale of FT units to be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at wholly-owned dan man property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

