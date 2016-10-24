BRIEF-Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Arcus Development Group Inc
* Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements; Goldcorp Inc to acquire 19.9%
* Arcus Development says flow-through unit offering will consist of 12.6 million units, non-flow-through unit offering will consist of 1.8 million units
* Arcus says FT units will be sold at a price of $0.10 per unit, and NFT units will be sold at a price of $0.077 per unit
* Arcus says proceeds from sale of FT units to be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at wholly-owned dan man property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
