BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 24 Kimberly-clark Corp

* Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.73 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.05

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 2 percent

* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion decreased 4 percent

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark says negative foreign currency translation effects on net sales, operating profit are expected to be 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively in 2016

* Kimberly-Clark says organic sales growth is expected to be 2 percent in 2016

* Kimberly-Clark says expects that full-year 2016 capital spending will be somewhat below previous target range of $950 to $1,050 million