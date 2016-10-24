BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Kimberly-clark Corp
* Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.73 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.05
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 2 percent
* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion decreased 4 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimberly-Clark says negative foreign currency translation effects on net sales, operating profit are expected to be 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively in 2016
* Kimberly-Clark says organic sales growth is expected to be 2 percent in 2016
* Kimberly-Clark says expects that full-year 2016 capital spending will be somewhat below previous target range of $950 to $1,050 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
