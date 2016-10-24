版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-United Rentals announces proposed offering of $750 mln of senior notes

Oct 24 United Rentals Inc

* United Rentals announces proposed offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2027

* United Rentals says co intends to use net proceeds to redeem $850 million of outstanding $1,325 million principal amount of its 7.625% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐