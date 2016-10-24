版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-PetMed express Q2 sales $60.8 mln versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 mln

Oct 24 PetMed Express Inc :

* Petmed express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds announces its second quarter financial results and its $0.19 per share quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $60.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million

* Qtrly sales $60.8 million versus $56.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐