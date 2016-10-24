版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Nearly 8 in 10 businesses used financing to acquire equipment in 2015

Oct 24 Equipment Holding Company Kpsc :

* Nearly 8 in 10 businesses used financing to acquire equipment in 2015, new study reveals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐