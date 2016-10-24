BRIEF-Aduro Biotech reports partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in LADD trials

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Aduro Biotech Inc
* Aduro Biotech reports partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in LADD trials
* Aduro Biotech - partial hold initiated after notification that blood culture sample from indwelling port of metastatic pancreatic cancer patient presented with gastrointestinal symptoms tested positive for listeria
* Working with FDA to lift partial hold so as to resume new patient enrollment in its ladd clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.