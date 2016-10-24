BRIEF-Community bank system and Merchants Bancshares announce agreement to merge

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Community Bank System :
* Community bank system and Merchants bancshares announce agreement to merge
* Co will acquire merchants bancshares in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at about $304 million
* Community Bank System Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.
* Community Bank System Inc - community bank system expects transaction to be approximately $0.10 per share accretive to 2018 GAAP earnings
* Community Bank System- merger agreement provides for 2 directors from Merchants Bancshares to be added to board of directors of community bank system
* Community Bank System Inc - RBC capital markets, llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to community bank system
* Community bank system inc - piper jaffray & co. Acted as exclusive financial advisor to merchants bancshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
