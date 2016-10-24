BRIEF-Inovio says FDA has placed clinical hold on proposed Phase III clinical program for VGX-3100

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 24 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio announces FDA request for additional information for Phase III program; trial initiation delayed
* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its proposed Phase III clinical program for VGX-3100
* Says the study has not yet been initiated and has not enrolled or dosed subjects
* Says additionally, the clinical hold does not pertain to any of Inovio's other ongoing clinical studies
* Says anticipates receiving a formal letter with complete information from FDA within 30 days
* Says estimates that start of Phase III clinical program will be delayed until first half of 2017 pending resolution of FDA's requests
* Says in its initial communication, FDA has requested additional data to support shelf-life of newly designed and manufactured disposable parts of Cellectra 5psp immunotherapy delivery device
* Says working diligently with fda to address its concerns and anticipates that requested data will be available before end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering