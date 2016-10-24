版本:
BRIEF-Sierra bancorp reports qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28

Oct 24 Sierra Bancorp

* Sierra Bancorp reports earnings

* Qtrly net interest income was up by $2.030 million, or 14%, for Q3

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

