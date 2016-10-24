BRIEF-Atyr Pharma receives FDA fast track designation for Resolaris to treat FSHD

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Atyr Pharma Inc
* Atyr Pharma receives FDA fast track designation for Resolaris to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD)
* Atyr Pharma Inc - expects to report data from three phase 1B/2 clinical programs for Resolaris in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
