BRIEF-Atyr Pharma receives FDA fast track designation for Resolaris to treat FSHD

Oct 24 Atyr Pharma Inc

* Atyr Pharma receives FDA fast track designation for Resolaris to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD)

* Atyr Pharma Inc - expects to report data from three phase 1B/2 clinical programs for Resolaris in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

