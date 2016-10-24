BRIEF-Cooper-Standard sees Q3 sales $850-$860 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $850 million to $860 million
* Sees Q3 net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will be between $35.0 million and $37.0 million
* Cooper-Standard Holdings - For quarter ended September 30, 2016, Cooper-Standard estimates that its sales will range from $850.0 million to $860.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $824.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.