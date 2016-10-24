BRIEF-Burcon announces rights offering

Oct 24 Burcon Nutrascience Corp

* Burcon announces rights offering

* Says the rights will be listed for trading on TSX beginning on November 1, 2016 under symbol "BU.RT"

* Says proceeds of rights offering, assuming full exercise of rights and after deducting expenses, will be about $5 million

* Says proceeds of rights offering will be used to fund Burcon's ongoing and expanded research and development program