BRIEF-Histogenics provides Neocart phase 3 clinical trial enrollment update

Oct 24 Histogenics Corp :

* Histogenics - has enrolled 183, or approximately three-quarters, of 245 patients required to complete enrollment of its ongoing Neocart Phase 3 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

