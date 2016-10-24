BRIEF-EnSync delivers notice of default to SPI Solar under supply agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Ensync Inc :
* Ensync - notice of default to spi due to failure of SPI Solar to meet its purchase obligations under its supply agreement with company
* Ensync- informed SPI that to cure breach agreement, by november 23, SPI would need to purchase, pay for products from co
* Ensync - purchase and pay for products by spi from co would need to include paying a 50 percent deposit for those products
* Ensync - if SPI fails to meet the requirements, company intends to terminate supply agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.