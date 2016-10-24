版本:
BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees

Oct 24 Rait Financial Trust :

* Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees

* Rait Financial Trust- Schaeffer will remain member of board and continue as Rait's CEO until closing of IRT's management internalization transaction

* Rait Financial Trust - elected michael malter to succeed schaeffer as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

