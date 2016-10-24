BRIEF-Virtu announces opportunistic refinancing

Oct 24 Virtu Financial Inc :

* Virtu announces opportunistic refinancing

* Virtu Financial Inc - new terms include a decrease in interest rate of approximately 1.00% per annum and a new maturity of 2022

* Virtu Financial Inc - principal amount of new term loan is $540 million

* Virtu Financial - gross proceeds will also be used to repay principal of existing term loan, to pay fees and expenses related to refinance transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: