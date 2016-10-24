BRIEF-Virtu announces opportunistic refinancing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Virtu Financial Inc :
* Virtu announces opportunistic refinancing
* Virtu Financial Inc - new terms include a decrease in interest rate of approximately 1.00% per annum and a new maturity of 2022
* Virtu Financial Inc - principal amount of new term loan is $540 million
* Virtu Financial - gross proceeds will also be used to repay principal of existing term loan, to pay fees and expenses related to refinance transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.