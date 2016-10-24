版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-ITUS hires Michael Catelani as Chief Financial Officer

Oct 24 ITUS Corp :

* ITUS hires Michael Catelani as Chief Financial Officer

* Catelani replaces Henry Herms, who will retire at end of December after 21 years with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐