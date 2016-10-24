BRIEF-Analogic reports leadership transition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Analogic Corp :
* Analogic announces leadership transition
* Analogic Corp - James W. Green will step down as president and chief executive officer
* Says ceo and president James W. Green resigned
* Analogic corp - board has appointed medical imaging industry executive Fred B. Parks to serve as company's new president and CEO
* Analogic Corp - Parks joins Analogic from Enovate Medical, where he has served as executive chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.