BRIEF-Analogic reports leadership transition

Oct 24 Analogic Corp :

* Analogic announces leadership transition

* Analogic Corp - James W. Green will step down as president and chief executive officer

* Says ceo and president James W. Green resigned

* Analogic corp - board has appointed medical imaging industry executive Fred B. Parks to serve as company's new president and CEO

* Analogic Corp - Parks joins Analogic from Enovate Medical, where he has served as executive chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

