BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q3 EPS $0.10

Oct 24 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :

* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. releases third quarter 2016 results

* Increase in net interest income of $548 thousand in quarter from same period in 2015

* Eastern virginia-net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) decreased 5 basis points to 3.68 pct during q3 of 2016 as versus to 3.73 pct for same period of 2015

* Says net interest income increased by $548,000 from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: