BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q3 EPS $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. releases third quarter 2016 results
* Increase in net interest income of $548 thousand in quarter from same period in 2015
* Eastern virginia-net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) decreased 5 basis points to 3.68 pct during q3 of 2016 as versus to 3.73 pct for same period of 2015
* Says net interest income increased by $548,000 from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.