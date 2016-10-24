版本:
中国
2016年 10月 24日

BRIEF-SS&C to acquire leading advisor CRM Solution, Salentica

Oct 24 Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc :

* SS&C to acquire leading advisor CRM Solution, Salentica

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc says Salentica will operate as a business unit under SS&C and acquisition will add 30 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

