BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings appoints Phyllis Knight CFO

Oct 24 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc :

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings appoints Phyllis A. Knight chief financial officer and treasurer

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc - David G. Burke has assumed role of president and chief executive officer of DRH

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc - Michael Ansley will continue as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

