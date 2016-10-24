版本:
中国
2016年 10月 24日

BRIEF-Ilookabout announces closing of private placement

Oct 24 Ilookabout Inc :

* Ilookabout announces closing of private placement and director appointment

* Ilookabout Inc- board has formally authorized an increase to number of directors from seven to eight and has appointed Laurence Rose as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

