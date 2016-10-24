版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Partners to acquire Masergy Communications

Oct 24 Masergy Communications Inc :

* Berkshire Partners to acquire Masergy

* Berkshire Partners entered into definitive agreement to acquire majority interest in Masergy Communications Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

