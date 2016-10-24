BRIEF-Henry Jordan to retire as head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo announces Henry Jordan to retire as head of Capital Finance
* Wells Fargo Capital Finance to join newly-formed Wells Fargo Commercial Capital Group to be led by Ed Blakey
* Jordan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo Capital Finance, will retire on December 31, 2016
* Guy Fuchs will become head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance and will report to Blakey
* Mark Myers to lead expanded Commercial Real Estate Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
