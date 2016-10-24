BRIEF-The New York Times Company acquires The Wirecutter and The Sweethome

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 New York Times Co :
* The New York Times Company acquires The Wirecutter and The Sweethome
* Acquisition was an all-cash transaction that closed on October 24, 2016
* Following acquisition, Brian Lam will stay on in an advisory role
* Ben French will serve as interim general manager and will work to integrate Wirecutter and Sweethome into Times Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
