BRIEF-The New York Times Company acquires The Wirecutter and The Sweethome

Oct 24 New York Times Co :

* The New York Times Company acquires The Wirecutter and The Sweethome

* Acquisition was an all-cash transaction that closed on October 24, 2016

* Following acquisition, Brian Lam will stay on in an advisory role

* Ben French will serve as interim general manager and will work to integrate Wirecutter and Sweethome into Times Company