BRIEF-Republic First Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.03

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Republic First Bancorp Inc :
* Republic First Bancorp reports third quarter financial results net income increases 130% and deposits grow 28%
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue rose 48 percent to $17.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees net interest margin plus fees above 4.00% for five years extending through 2021
* Qtrly net interest income $11.8 million versus $11.6 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
