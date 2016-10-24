版本:
BRIEF-Republic First Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Oct 24 Republic First Bancorp Inc :

* Republic First Bancorp reports third quarter financial results net income increases 130% and deposits grow 28%

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 48 percent to $17.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees net interest margin plus fees above 4.00% for five years extending through 2021

* Qtrly net interest income $11.8 million versus $11.6 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

