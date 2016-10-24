BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q3 FFO per share $0.46

Oct 24 American Campus Communities Inc -

* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $196.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.8 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.45

* Increased same store wholly-owned net operating income by 5.0 percent in Q3 over Q3 2015

* Achieved same store wholly-owned occupancy of 97.4 percent as of September 30, 2016 compared to 97.0 percent

* Anticipates that 2016 FFO will be in range of $2.29 to $2.33 and FFOM will be in range of $2.23 to $2.27 per fully diluted share, respectively

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to market two remaining non-core assets with a potential sale occurring in early 2017