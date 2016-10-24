版本:
BRIEF-SAExploration announces receipt of Alaskan tax credit certificates

Oct 24 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces receipt of Alaskan tax credit certificates and access to remaining $15 million under senior loan facility

* Currently expects to receive an additional $60.5 million of tax credit certificates from state of Alaska over next twelve months

* On Oct 24,, a majority of lenders under loan facility entered amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement

* Amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement waived $25 million requirement, thereby granting SAE access to remaining $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
