BRIEF-Intersil Corporation reports strong quarterly results

Oct 24 Intersil Corp :

* Intersil Corporation reports strong quarterly results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $139.0 million versus $128.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $137.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
