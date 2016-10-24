BRIEF-Platinum Group announces $40 mln bought deal financing

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 24 Platinum Group Metals Ltd
* Announces U.S. $40 million bought deal financing
* Says underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.2 million common shares of company at a price of U.S. $1.80 per common share
* Says net proceeds of offering will be used for underground development, production ramp-up of project 1 Maseve platinum mine among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering