版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Platinum Group announces $40 mln bought deal financing

Oct 24 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Announces U.S. $40 million bought deal financing

* Says underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.2 million common shares of company at a price of U.S. $1.80 per common share

* Says net proceeds of offering will be used for underground development, production ramp-up of project 1 Maseve platinum mine among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐