BRIEF-Compass Minerals Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 24 Compass Minerals International Inc
* Reports lower third quarter earnings and increases full
year outlook to include Produquímica acquisition
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.80 to $3.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $179.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects its full-year EPS to range from $2.80 to $3.10 per
diluted share
* Expects year-over-year improvement in plant nutrition
segment sales volume to continue in Q4
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
