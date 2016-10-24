版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports earnings per share increase in Q3

Oct 24 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills reports earnings per share increase in third quarter; dividend declared

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
