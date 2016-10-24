BRIEF-Littelfuse announces increased Q3 guidance

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 24 Littelfuse Inc -
* Littelfuse announces increased guidance for third quarter
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.89 excluding items
* Sees Q3 sales $279 million to $281 million
* Sales for Q3 are now expected to be in range of $279 million to $281 million
* For Q3, expects to recognize pretax special charges in range of $15 to $20 million not included in adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
* Q3 revision guidance primarily due to demand exceeding forecast in automotive segment, higher than expected polyswitch business revenue
* Primary special charge expected in Q3 is a non-cash impairment charge related to custom business within industrial segment
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $269.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revised Q3 guidance also includes about $5.5 million in revenue from acquisition of on semiconductor portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering