BRIEF-Superior Energy Q3 loss per share $0.75 from continuing ops

Oct 24 Superior Energy Services Inc -
* Superior Energy Services announces third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.75 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $326.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.73 from continuing
operations
* Superior Energy Services Inc says recorded a pre-tax
charge of $4.3 million for restructuring costs during Q3
* Superior energy services inc says U.S. Land rig count
increased throughout quarter and crude oil and natural gas
prices stabilized
* Superior energy -while U.S. Land markets may be beginning
to awaken, Gulf Of Mexico and certain international markets
continue to lag
