版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-AvalonBay Communities Q3 core FFO per share $2.07

Oct 24 AvalonBay Communities Inc -

* AvalonBay Communities, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 core FFO per share $2.07

* Qtrly FFO per common share $2.11

* Sees FY projected core FFO per share $8.15 - $8.21

* Sees FY 2016 projected EPS $7.53 - $7.59

* Q3 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY projected FFO per share $8.23 - $8.29

* Sees FY projected core FFO per share $8.15 - $8.21

* FY2016 FFO per share view $8.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐