BRIEF-Xplore Technologies sees Q2 revenue of about $20.0 mln

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 24 Xplore Technologies Corp -
* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal second quarter results, strong OPEX reductions, anticipates profitable second half
* Anticipate revenue of approximately $20.0 million in our fiscal Q2
* Entered December quarter with backlog of more than $11 million
* For full fiscal year, Xplore now anticipates revenue to be at lower end of its initial $85 million to $95 million outlook
* Updated revenue outlook for fiscal 2017 stated, anticipates H2 profitability to drive approximately breakeven net income for FY
* Gross margin for first fiscal quarter is expected to be approximately 28 pct
* For full fiscal year, Xplore now anticipates revenue to be at lower end of its initial $85 million to $95 million outlook
* Company anticipates a GAAP net loss for quarter of approximately $500 thousand and adjusted EBITDA of $200 thousand for Q1
* Gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct
* "Anticipate significantly larger third and fourth quarters driving profitable operations in spite of continued headwinds in Europe"
* FY 2017 revenue view $88.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.