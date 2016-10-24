版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 07:27 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals says to increase size of new equity financing to c$45 mln

Oct 24 Rubicon Minerals Corp

* Announces increased size of new equity financing to c$45.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
