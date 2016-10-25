版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners prices upsized offering of limited partnership units

Oct 24 Buckeye Partners Lp

* Prices upsized offering of limited partnership units

* Priced public offering of 7.7 million limited partnership units representing LP units at $66.05 per LP unit

* Offering was upsized to 7,750,000 LP units from original offering size of 7,500,000 LP units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

