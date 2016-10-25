版本:
BRIEF-American Gilsonite reaches agreement with second lien noteholders

Oct 24 American Gilsonite Co

* Reaches agreement with second lien noteholders and its equity sponsor on a prepackaged reorganization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

