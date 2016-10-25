版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 10:03 BJT

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas prices public offering of 6 mln shares of its common stock

Oct 24 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas prices upsized public offering of common stock

* Priced public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock, upsized from previously announced offering of 5 million shares

* Also granted underwriters an option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares

* Total gross proceeds of offering will be about $225.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

