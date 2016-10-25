版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Relevium announces Aurelio Useche as President and CEO

Oct 25 Relevium Technologies Inc

* Relevium announces changes in management

* Announced appointment of Aurelio Useche as President and CEO, effective November 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

