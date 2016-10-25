版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 17:50 BJT

BRIEF-Central European Media Q3 revenue rose 8 pct to $126.7 mln

Oct 25 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $126.7 million

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐