公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 17:34 BJT

BRIEF-Filo Mining announces C$20 million private placement

Oct 25 Filo Mining Corp :

* Filo Mining announces C$20 million private placement

* Filo Mining Corp - To sell on a non-brokered, private placement basis, an aggregate of up to 10 million shares at price of C$2 per share

