BRIEF-New Oriental says Q1 revenue $534.1 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
* New oriental announces results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue $534.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $521.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $324.6 million to $335.1 million
* Qtrly net income per ADS attributable to new oriental $0.89
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to new oriental $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.