BRIEF-Serinus energy Q3 2016 operations update

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Serinus Energy Inc :
* Serinus energy - Q3 2016 operations update
* Overall production for Q3 was 1,007 boe/d, 17% lower than 1,206 boe/d in Q2 2016
* Serinus Energy Inc - company is examining several alternatives for funding development activities in both Romania and Tunisia
* 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.