2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces acquisition of six hotels in Florida

Oct 25 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces acquisition of six branded, select-service hotels in Florida for us$61.0 million

* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations ("affo") per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

