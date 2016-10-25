BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces acquisition of six hotels in Florida

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces acquisition of six branded, select-service hotels in Florida for us$61.0 million
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations ("affo") per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.