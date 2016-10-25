BRIEF-KKR & Co Lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73

Oct 25 Kkr & Co Lp :

* KKR & Co. L.p. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly net income per unit $0.73

* KKR & Co Lp - for the quarter after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.71

* KKR & Co Lp - assets under management were $131 billion as of September 30, 2016, up 17% compared to september 30, 2015

* KKR & Co Lp - book value was $9.6 billion as of september 30, 2016, or $11.95 per outstanding adjusted unit

* KKR & Co Lp - total segment revenues were $1,031.5 million for the quarter

* KKR & Co Lp - KKR financial services llc to redeem in full its $258.8 million 8.375% senior notes due 2041 on nov 15, 2016 at price of 100% of principal amount

* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly economic net income $669.3 million versus economic net loss of $286.million last year

* KKR & Co Lp - Fpaum was $93.2 billion as of September 30, 2016, a decrease of $1.4 billion, compared to Fpaum of $94.6 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: