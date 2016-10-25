BRIEF-Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $1.185 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60
* Polaris Industries Inc says narrowing full year 2016 guidance of $3.40 to $3.60 per diluted share
* Sees 2016 total company sales declines of mid- to high-single digits
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2016 earnings guidance excludes tap acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
